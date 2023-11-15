Teen hospitalized after alleged stabbing near Barrie high school
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A teenager was hospitalized after being allegedly stabbed near a high school in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Simcoe County paramedics told CTV News the male teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation around 2:30 p.m. outside a business next to Innisdale Secondary School on Bayview Drive near Little Avenue.
Police have not confirmed whether the victim or those involved are students at the secondary school.
They believe the incident is isolated.
There is no word on any arrests.
Police are investigating and said more details would be provided "as the investigation permits."
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John RiverThe New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
-
Everything you need to know for Winnipeg's Santa Claus paradeHoliday cheer is in the air, which means it’s time for Winnipeggers to partake in some of their favourite festive traditions.