Teen hospitalized after being struck by driver in south Edmonton

A 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a car on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 99 Street and 63 Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

According to police, the teen was crossing the northbound merge lane on 63 Avenue so she could cross 99 Street when she was hit by a 69-year-old woman driving a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam video to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.