Teen badly injured in Crescent Heights hit-and-run
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run in front of Crescent Heights High School on Wednesday that badly injured a pedestrian.
Emergency crews were called to 1019 First Street N.W. at around 12:38 p.m.
EMS say the pedestrian, a teenage boy, was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
