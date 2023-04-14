Teen hospitalized after targeted stabbing outside elementary school: Delta police

A 15-year-old is in hospital after what police say was a targeted stabbing in North Delta, B.C., Wednesday night.

The victim was found with stab wounds on the grounds of McCloskey Elementary School at 9:40 p.m., according to a statement by the Delta Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers provided first aid to a 15-year-old victim,” police said in the release, adding the teen was transferred to hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators have determined the stabbing was targeted.

“There is no known connection to any other high-profile assaults in the Lower Mainland involving youth,” reads the release.

A 17-year-old boy from Surrey, Ethan Bespflug, was fatally stabbed while riding the bus to see his mother Tuesday night.

Another person was hospitalized in New Westminster Monday night after police say the victim was stabbed by three suspects between the ages of 16 and 20.

As Delta police investigate the latest stabbing, officers will be in the area of the elementary school throughout Thursday.

Investigators are looking to hear from anyone who was driving near 116th Street and 80th Avenue between 9:20 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. and has dash cam video, as well as residents who live near the school.

The Delta Police Department can be reached by phone at 604-946-4411. The file number for this case is 2023-8339.