Teen in critical condition after daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end
A teenager is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police say the incident took place in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues just after 4:15 p.m.
One victim was located with gunshot wounds, police said. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was transported to hospital via an emergency run and that their injuries are serious but non life threatening.
SHOOTING:
Kipling Ave & Finch Ave
4:17pm
- police o/s investigating
- 1 victim located with gun shot wound
- unknown injuries
- suspect desc as male, black, 5'8-5'9, average build, wearing all black clothing
- anyone with info call 9-1-1 #GO637728
^se
Images from the scene show police tape blocking off areas outside a high-rise complex.
Officers are describing the suspect as a Black male about 5'8 to 5'9 tall with an average build, wearing all black clothing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.
