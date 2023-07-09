Teen in critical condition after rescue at Ottawa's Britannia Beach

A 17-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition after rescuers pulled her from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach, nine minutes after she disappeared in the water.

Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The first person was "immediately rescued" from the water and "is safe," according to Ottawa police.

The teen was located after a search of the water.

"Immediate first aid was started and the person was transported to hospital," the Ottawa Police Duty Inspector said on Twitter. Ottawa paramedics said the victim was resuscitated by paramedics, with the assistance of firefighters.

In a media release Monday morning, Ottawa fire said the victim had been under water for nine minutes when crews arrived on the scene.

City of Ottawa lifeguards and residents on the beach had been searching the water for the individual, and the Ottawa fire water rescue unit launched a boat in the area where the swimmer was last seen.

"One of the members of the search party located the missing individual under water and one of our water rescue technicians pulled them out and carried the unconscious swimmer to the beach where Firefighters had set up a medical sector and were ready to start CPR," Ottawa fire said.

There was no update on the victim's condition on Monday.

"I think it's always concerning to hear something like that happens in the community and it just emphasizes the importance of keeping an eye on your children, especially during these summer holidays," said Ottawa parent Greg Andrades. "Both of (my kids) have gone through plenty of swimming lessons which is very very important and it kind of takes a bit of an edge off but it's still important as a parent to keep an eye on them especially when you're in an outdoor situation like this when you don't know if there's currents or riptides and that kind of thing."

The circumstances around what happened aren't known. Police say there are things you can do to help prevent a tragedy including not swimming alone and wearing a life jacket.

"Make sure that you're here during supervised hours and stay within the swim boundaries," said Const. Caroline Gallant who is with the Ottawa Police Marine, Drive and Trails Unit and the chair of the Ottawa Drowning Prevention Coalition. "The city has determined where it's safe to swim especially at this beach. This one is known to have sudden drop-offs like the signs indicate."

"Speaking to the lifeguards here they've already had to pull out eight to nine kids already this week who weren't drowning but already in that panic mode so that's why it's good to keep an eye out on everybody when you're out on the water," Gallant said.

The near-drowning in Ottawa and the drowning of a 60-year-old woman in Wakefield come one week before the start of National Drowning Prevention Week.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin.