Teen in critical condition after rescue at Ottawa's Britannia Beach

A 17-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition after rescuers pulled her from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach, nine minutes after she disappeared in the water.

Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The first person was "immediately rescued" from the water and "is safe," according to Ottawa police.

The teen was located after a search of the water.

"Immediate first aid was started and the person was transported to hospital," the Ottawa Police Duty Inspector said on Twitter. Ottawa paramedics said the victim was resuscitated by paramedics, with the assistance of firefighters.

In a media release Monday morning, Ottawa fire said the victim had been under water for nine minutes when crews arrived on the scene.

City of Ottawa lifeguards and residents on the beach had been searching the water for the individual, and the Ottawa fire water rescue unit launched a boat in the area where the swimmer was last seen.

"One of the members of the search party located the missing individual under water and one of our water rescue technicians pulled them out and carried the unconscious swimmer to the beach where Firefighters had set up a medical sector and were ready to start CPR," Ottawa fire said.

There was no update on the victim's condition on Monday.