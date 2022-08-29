Teen killed, 1 injured in single vehicle crash on George Gordon First Nation: Sask. RCMP

A single vehicle rollover resulted in the death of a teen in the early morning hours of Aug. 26, according to Sask. RCMP.

Punnichy RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision along the 640 grid road on George Gordon First Nation around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 26.

When police arrived, officers discovered a vehicle rolled over in the ditch on the west side of the 640 grid road. The driver of the car, a 16-year-old girl, was found dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was treated at the scene by EMS and later transported to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Lestock EMS, the Lestock Fire Department, George Gordon First Nation Security, as well as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service all assisted on the scene of the crash.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist was present at the scene and aided in the investigation, according to an RCMP news release.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. However, RCMP stated that no charges are expected to be laid.

George Gordon First Nation is located approximately 115 kilometres northeast of Regina.