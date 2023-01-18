Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury

A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.

Kravyn Collins-Bouchard, the passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of that vehicle was taken to an area hospital by paramedics.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that two motor vehicles collided head-on, the driver of one of the vehicles was not injured," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened south of the Northern Central Road intersection, near Highway 17, around 7:20 a.m., OPP said.

The highway was closed between Gervis Road and Northern Central Road for about six hours so the OPP traffic incident management enforcement team could process the scene.

The two vehicles involved are not commercial vehicles, OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email.

No word on if there are any charges pending.

"If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000," OPP said,