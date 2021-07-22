Teen killed in single-vehicle crash near Sundre, Alta.
A teenager has died and two others have been sent to hospital following a rollover crash near the town of Sundre last week.
Sundre RCMP say they responded to a GPS SOS call at 12:46 p.m. on July 17, which alerted them to a scene on Highway 734 in Bighorn County. The Cremona Fire Department and EMS were also dispatched.
A preliminary investigation suggests the truck, which was southbound on the highway, lost control while navigating a winding downhill section of the road.
Police say the truck hit an embankment and rolled.
"A 17-year-old passenger of the vehicle was declared deceased on scene. Both the 18-year old driver and an 18-year-old passenger were transported by EMS to a local area hospital where they were released shortly after," officials said in a release.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, police say.
The identity of the victim is not being released.
