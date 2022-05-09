Teen killed in single-vehicle rollover in eastern Alta.
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 15-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near Lloydminster on Thursday.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Township Road 512 near Islay, Alta.
When emergency crews arrived, the teen, who has been identified as a Vermilion resident, was declared dead at the scene.
A 17-year-old from Two Hills County and a 15-year-old also from Vermilion were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, and police are still investigating.
Islay is about 218 kilometres east of Edmonton.
-
Late night gunshots reported in downtown KitchenerWaterloo regional police are looking into reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, warming trend starts tomorrowA few flurries moving through the Edmonton region early this morning.
-
Prescription drug drop off day in Middlesex CountyIf you have old or unused prescription medications at home and you’re not sure how to get rid of them, Middlesex OPP will do it for you.
-
'It's about time': Businesses begin feeling effects of cruise industry restart in VictoriaOne month ago on Monday, the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived at Ogden Point in Victoria.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply linesRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.