Teen missing for nearly two months could be in Orillia, Elmvale areas

Police continue to search for a young teen last seen in September who may be in the Elmvale or Orillia areas.

Police say Donovan Clement was reported missing on Sept. 20.

They say that there were reports that the 15-year-old was last seen in downtown Barrie.

Police urge the teen to contact them so officers "can determine his well-being."

Police describe Clement as an Indigenous male, five feet nine inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a black Toronto Raptors baseball cap, a white t-shirt, a white-lined black jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025.