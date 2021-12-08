Teen missing for nearly two months could be in Orillia, Elmvale areas
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police continue to search for a young teen last seen in September who may be in the Elmvale or Orillia areas.
Police say Donovan Clement was reported missing on Sept. 20.
They say that there were reports that the 15-year-old was last seen in downtown Barrie.
Police urge the teen to contact them so officers "can determine his well-being."
Police describe Clement as an Indigenous male, five feet nine inches tall with a thin build.
He was wearing a black Toronto Raptors baseball cap, a white t-shirt, a white-lined black jacket, black pants and white running shoes.
Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025.
-
Police investigating shots fired in DartmouthHalifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.
-
Late St. Thomas, Ont. baseball commentator Graney wins Frick AwardCleveland Indians outfielder and commentator Jack Graney has won the Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.
-
Judge upholds Ontario rules limiting third-party election ad spendingAn Ontario judge has upheld the province's restrictions on third-party election advertising, ruling the measures do not infringe on voters' right to meaningfully participate in the election process.
-
48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as active cases riseHealth officials in Waterloo Region reported another 48 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as active cases continue to rise.
-
WRDSB teacher charged with assaulting two children in court WednesdayThe case of an elementary school teacher charged with two counts of assault involving incidents with two students was in court Wednesday morning.
-
Long-serving Regina police officers honored at Government HouseTwo Regina Police Service officers were recognized for 30 years of exceptional service, while 22 other officder were recognized for 20 years.
-
Two men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2016 deathTwo men pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of Mackenzie Parker Keshane, during proceedings at Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.
-
Two people charged in robbery with machete at LRT stationOttawa police say officers responded to a call for a personal robbery with a machete at the Lees Station on Lees Avenue.
-
Four new Omicron cases detected in ManitobaFour new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Manitoba, the province announced on Wednesday.