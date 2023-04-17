Teen missing from Campbell River found safe

The Campbell River RCMP say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found safe.

Police were searching for the girl after she was last seen in Campbell River the previous morning.

Mounties said the girl may have been trying to travel to the Keremeos or Cawston areas of B.C., south of Kelowna.

"Foul play is not suspected in this disappearance, but police and family are very concerned," the Campbell River RCMP said in a statement announcing the search Monday.

On Tuesday morning, police said she had been "located safe and sound."

"The Campbell River RCMP would like to thank the public for their concern and our partner agencies for their assistance in locating the girl," the detachment said.