Teen missing from New Westminster found, police say


A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)

A missing 17-year-old girl who was missing has been located, according to an update from the New Westminster Police Department.

Authorities shared the information in a social media post on Tuesday after appealing for information to assist them with their search on Monday.

The teen was described as vulnerable and unfamiliar with the region.

