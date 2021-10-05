Teen missing from Waubaushene
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Siobhan Morris
Police are asking for help to find a Waubaushene girl they believe may be headed to Midland.
Fourteen-year-old Lily Swan was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Swan may be walking or riding a red BMX bike. She's believed to be wearing a red lifeguard sweater, black tights and carrying a burgundy backpack.
Anyone with information on Swan's whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
