Teen missing in Lake Ontario found dead: police
A teenager who went missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton over the weekend was found dead, police confirmed.
Hamilton police said the 14-year-old went missing at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after a group took an inflatable on the water. The teen was reported missing near Beach Boulevard.
“It is with profound sadness that the Hamilton Police Service confirm that the 14-year-old that disappeared into Lake Ontario on Saturday, July 29, 2023 has been located deceased,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday night.
No details about where the teen’s body was found was shared.
Officers thanked the combined search efforts of everyone involved, including the Hamilton Fire Department, Hamilton Paramedic Service, the Halton Regional Police Service Marine Unit, Niagara Regional Police Marine Unit, Ontario Provincial Police, Mohawk College, the Royal Canadian Air Force Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., and Hamiltonian citizens.
“At this time, we are requesting privacy for the friends and family of those affected by the terrible tragedy,” police said.
With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie
