Teen missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park: Moose Jaw RCMP

Moose Jaw RCMP are searching for a teen from Moose Jaw after receiving a report Friday evening of a missing swimmer at Barney’s Beach near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

During the initial investigation, RCMP learned that five teens were walking and swimming in the water near Barney’s Beach when the wind and waves swept one of the teens away from shore, according to a news release.

Winds were averaging 59 km/h at Buffalo Pound Lake Friday evening, according to the Weather Network.

The teen was not immediately located.

Moose Jaw RCMP, Moose Jaw Search and Rescue, STARS Air Ambulance and conservation officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch were all listed as assisting in the search efforts.

As the search continues, Moose Jaw RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Barney’s Beach and to respect all direction given by first responders in the area.

This is a developing story with more details to follow…