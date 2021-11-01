Teen on motorized bike dies after crash with SUV in Fergus
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A 15-year-old who was riding a motorized bike has died following a collision with an SUV on the east end of Fergus.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Wellington Road 19 and Second Line around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
A teenager was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.
The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Daniel Trafford of Centre Wellington.
The intersection was closed throughout the night as investigators look into the cause of the collision.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.
-
Soldiers' Memorial Hospital event raises over $150,000On Saturday evening, Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia hosted its 20th Annual Foundation Mask-erade Gala online, raising $155,000.
-
Britain can't decide whether it should send its looted treasures back to their rightful ownersBritain is once again reckoning with its imperial history during a week in which two ceremonies were held to mark the return of ancient looted artifacts to Nigeria from the UK.
-
-
'We still exist': Alberta veterans reflect on lives lost, pandemic, world eventsAlberta veterans hope the purpose of Remembrance Day is not forgotten, as we approach the second Remembrance Day of the pandemic.
-
Edmonton weather for Nov. 1: Mild and sunny start to NovemberWe're off to a sunny and slightly warmer than average start to November in Edmonton.
-
Premiers congratulate Stefanson on PC leadership winPremiers across Canada are congratulating Heather Stefanson on winning Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative leadership race over the weekend.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on Nov. 1New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta over the Halloween weekend will be reported Monday afternoon.
-
Timmins Pride calls out for art submissionsTimmins Pride has been working with ATZ Equity Consulting over the past few months to collect data to find out where there are gaps in services for the 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the Cochrane and Timiskaming Districts.
-
Deadline arrives for City of Calgary's staff vaccine mandateCity of Calgary employees are required to disclose whether they received their COVID-19 shots and must upload their proof of vaccination records as the vaccine mandate takes effect Monday.