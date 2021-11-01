Teen on motorized bike dies after crash with SUV in Fergus

A 15-year-old who was riding a motorized bike has died following a collision with an SUV on the east end of Fergus.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Wellington Road 19 and Second Line around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A teenager was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Daniel Trafford of Centre Wellington.

The intersection was closed throughout the night as investigators look into the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.