Teen prevents men from entering her car during attempted abduction in Langford, B.C.

The West Shore RCMP are warning the public of an abduction attempt that was reported in Langford, B.C., on Monday evening.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was in the parking lot of Shoppers Drug Mart at the West Shore Town Centre between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

The youth was leaning into the backseat of her car when a man approached her from behind and pushed her into the backseat of the vehicle, police say.

He then shut the door as another man tried to enter the driver-side door. Fortunately, the girl was able to react quickly and lock the vehicle with her key fob before the second man was able to enter the car.

A young man reportedly watched the incident unfold and shouted at the men, who then fled the area on foot.

The men were last seen running around the side of Shoppers Drug Mart towards Kelly Road, police say.

"We would like to make the public aware of this as it is a concerning investigation into an attempted abduction," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP in a release Tuesday.

The first man is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s with a darker complexion. He stands roughly 6' to 6'2" tall and had a beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark-coloured pants and possibly had a tattoo on one of his hands and wrist that had a swirl pattern.

The second man is also described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with a dark complexion. He also had facial hair and a beard, and was wearing dark-coloured pants and a dark-coloured hoodie.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak with police, particularly the young bystander who shouted at the men.

"If you were in the area at the time and witnessed this crime take place, or you have possible dash camera footage that captured this incident please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264," said Saggar.

RCMP believe the incident is isolated and have not received any similar reports recently.