Teen pulled over on Highway 1 after pointing imitation firearm at brother, RCMP say

Police from three departments on the Lower Mainland responded to an "irresponsible and dangerous" incident involving an imitation firearm Sunday.

The RCMP were called around 1:30 p.m. by a driver on Highway 1 near the Kensington Avenue exit who reported seeing "someone in another vehicle point a handgun at a third vehicle," Burnaby Mounties said in an email to CTV News.

The Surrey RCMP was informed that the vehicle was travelling eastbound and called in the Abbotsford Police Department to assist. The vehicle was pulled over near the Sumas Way exit, authorities said.

"The two occupants cooperated with police commands, exited the vehicle and were arrested," a spokesperson for the Burnaby detachment said.

"An imitation firearm was located and seized."

After speaking with the pair, police determined that a 17-year-old male had been pointing the weapon at his 20-year-old brother.

"Officers made it very clear to the group how irresponsible and dangerous their actions were," the email to CTV News concludes, adding that no one has been charged.