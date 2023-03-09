Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener

A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.

Mubarika Ahmed was picking up her son from school when she saw the emergency response.

"It was very, very terrifying. No matter whose child it is, it’s somebody’s child and I really hope, I pray to God, may he be feeling well and he’ll get over this. It is very terrifying." Ahmed told CTV News on Wednesday.

Waterloo regional police say the 16-year-old male was trying to cross Charles Street when he was hit by an LRT vehicle and trapped underneath.

Kitchener Fire helped lift the train to extricate him.

An Air Ambulance landed behind the school to transport him to Hamilton General Hospital.

The teen’s injuries are considered life threatening.

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

Waterloo Regional police say their investigation is ongoing and they are still trying to figure out exactly where the pedestrian was when he was hit.

“We’re still actively seeking video and other evidence that we can use to determine where the collision actually occurred versus the ending location of the train itself,” Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths said.

SUPPORTS BEING OFFERED TO STUDENTS

Police say there were around 50 people on the LRT vehicle at the time of the crash, and if any of them need support, they can reach out to police.

They also say Cameron Heights is offering supports to anyone who needs them as well.

Police are not commenting on whether the teen who was hit was a Cameron Heights student, but multiple students have told CTV News that was the case.

“They [the school] cancelled all tests and exams, I think it is just for today,” one student told CTV News Thursday. “There are people inside the school in case students want to talk or just get their feelings across so we are being supported, but the school is very unsettled right now. Everybody is feeling some type of way about the situation, which I think is pretty is normal.”

APPEAL FOR INFORMATION AND VIDEO

Police say it’s still early in the investigation and they’re hoping more people will come forward with information or video.

“There’s always a different angle or viewpoint that we may not have seen that gives us some context to what happened,” Griffiths said. “So we’re always encouraging people to call us with any information they may have.”