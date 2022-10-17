iHeartRadio

Teen reported missing has been found, Calgary police say


A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.

Calgary police are thanking the public and media for their assistance after a missing teenage girl was found on Monday afternoon.

Police say the girl was last seen in the Marlborough area last Thursday (Oct. 13) at around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said there was concern for her well-being.

She was located on Monday afternoon, but police did not say where the girl was located.

There is no further information to be shared.

