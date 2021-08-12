Teen reported missing in Prince George now wanted, may be headed for Lower Mainland, RCMP say

Mounties in Prince George, B.C. say a teenager reported missing on Aug. 10 is now wanted, and may be attempting to travel to the Lower Mainland.

Prince George RCMP first issued a public statement about 17-year-old Samuel Carnaru on Tuesday, describing him as a "missing youth" and asking the public for assistance in locating him.

On Thursday, police issued an updated news release saying Carnaru is now wanted for breaching a conditional sentence order.

Mounties did not say what the terms of the order were, or why they had been imposed.

Investigators believe Carnaru may have left Prince George and is attempting to travel to the Lower Mainland, police said. Since he "does not have access to a cell phone or any finances," he will likely be attempting to hitchhike, police said.

"We are asking the public to keep an eye out for Samuel Carnaru and advise their local police or call 911 if they have sightings of him," said Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in the release.

Police describe Carnaru as white with short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 6'2" tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a grey backpack, a grey T-shirt, black pants and white shoes, police said.

"Samuel may not respond to verbal cues at his age level," police said in their release. "He is prone to violent outbursts and should not be approached."