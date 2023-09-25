Teen reported missing last seen in Cambridge located
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police say a teen reported missing has been located.
Police said Monday morning that a 13-year-old was last seen in the Southwood area of Cambridge.
Around noon, police confirmed the teen was located.
