Teen reportedly seen on top of moving GO train in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a teenager was reportedly seen on top of a moving GO Train in Etobicoke on Saturday night.

Police say the teen was reportedly seen just before 9 p.m. on top of a train travelling in an unspecified direction near Islington Avenue and the Gardiner Expressway.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, and they requested that the train be stopped, police say, although it’s unclear exactly where.

“This is extremely dangerous and the person may face charges if caught,” police said on Twitter.

As of Sunday, police were not able to confirm if anyone had been on top of the train.

HAZARD:

Islington Ave and Gardiner

8:56 pm

-reports of a teenager on top of a moving train

-officers are on scene in the area, requesting the train to be stopped @GOTransit

-this is extremely dangerous and the person may face charges if caught#GO1331193

^lm