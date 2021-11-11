Teen's skull fractured, lung punctured; RCMP says 'transient males' stole his phone, shoes and bike

A B.C. teenager is recovering from serious injuries stemming from a violent robbery in Kelowna, police say.

The local RCMP detachment said the boy was biking along the Rail Trail earlier this week when he was approached by two men described by police as "transient."

In a news release, police said the boy was assaulted, and the men made off with his cellphone, bicycle and shoes. The attack occurred in broad daylight. The 17-year-old had been riding along the popular trail at around 3 p.m. at the time.

The two suspects got away, Mounties said, and remained elusive even after police dogs were brought to the scene. The teen's bike and shoes were found near the creek, police said.

The boy had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and had to be taken to hospital.

According to Castanet.net, those injuries included a fractured skull and a punctured lung.

The mother of one of the boy's friends identified him to Castanet by the name "Dallas," and said he lives on his own and supports himself. An injury that means he may be off work for some time will be difficult financially for him, she said.

Police have not confirmed those details, but provided descriptions of the suspects in a statement Wednesday.

The first is white and estimated to be about 20 years old. According to the RCMP, he's about 5'7" with a medium build and light blond "Mohawk-style hair." At the time of the assault, he was wearing a blue jacket and was on a white bicycle.

Mounties said he may have some kind of injuries to his right cheek.

The second man is described only as white. He was wearing a black hoodie and carrying a black or dark grey backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's General Investigative Services Team, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.