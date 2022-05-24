Teen seriously injured, another teen arrested after crash in Kitchener

A 16-year-old has been seriously hurt and a 17-year-old has been arrested following a collision in Kitchener on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Pebblecreek Drive and Fairway Road around 11 p.m.

Officials say the 16-year-old was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing harm.

Roads were closed in the area for around four hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to contactthe Waterloo Regional Police Service.