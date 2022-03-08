Teen seriously injured in assault at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School

Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon following an incident at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School in Barrhaven.

Paramedics said the boy was assaulted with a weapon and transported to hospital in serious but stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Ottawa police said they were called to the school at the corner of Longfields Drive and Berrigan Drive at around 12:45 p.m. for a disturbance.

"Frontline officers attended and secured the premises while Ottawa paramedics treated one person. The person was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The incident is being investigated and no further details are available at this time," a statement from police said.

In an email to families, Principal Mark Harris said the school was placed into secure mode and students were kept safe in their classrooms, where regular learning continued until the end of the school day.

"The school has been in contact with the family of the student directly affected," Harris wrote. "We will provide further information once we have had an opportunity to conduct a more thorough investigation."

Police did not provide any additional information on a suspect.