Teen shot inside vehicle suffers serious injuries, Toronto police say

A teenager suffered serious injuries after police say he was shot while inside a vehicle on Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the victim, who is believed to be a 17-year-old boy, was in a car at around 3 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire from a shooter in another vehicle.

The victim was located on Hwy. 427 near Eglinton Avenue and transported to hospital for treatment, police say.

His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, investigators say.

The exact location of the shooting has not yet been determined.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Highway 427.