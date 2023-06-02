Teen slashed with machete; police arrest 14-year-old
Winnipeg police have charged a 14-year-old after a teenage girl was slashed with a machete in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.
Police say around 1 a.m. on Friday they received a report of a stabbing in the area of Sargent Avenue and Toronto Street. The investigation has determined a group of youths who were known to each other had been socializing when a confrontation broke out.
During the confrontation, police say someone used bear spray and a 17-year-old girl was slashed with a machete. Everyone except the injured teen ran from the area, police say.
Police found the girl and rushed her to hospital in critical condition. Her condition has since been upgraded.
Officers found a youth male in the Spence neighbourhood and took him into custody. Police allege he is linked to an unrelated robbery that happened in Fort Garry a few days earlier when two teens were robbed at knifepoint, but escaped unharmed.
Police have charged a 14-year-old male with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon and two counts of robbery.
The teen has been detained in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.
