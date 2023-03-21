Teen spit in officer's face after being pulled over for speeding in Abbotsford, police say

An 18-year-old who allegedly spit in police officers' faces after being pulled over for speeding in Abbotsford has been handed a hefty fine and criminally charged, according to authorities.

The Abbotsford Police Department said patrol officers first noticed the driver going 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone at around 11 p.m. Monday.

"Over the next couple of minutes, officers further observed the vehicle fail to stop at a controlled intersection, fail to signal, tailgating another car and passing another vehicle over a double solid line," a media release issued Tuesday says, adding that the driver's speed increased to 105 km/h before he was stopped.

The driver then reportedly refused to identify himself or produce his licence and officers warned him that failure to do so could lead to an arrest for obstruction, the statement continued.

"After several further attempts to have this driver comply voluntarily, the driver continued to refuse and spat in the face of the two arresting officers," according to the AbbyPD.

The driver has been charged with one count of assaulting an officer and one count of obstruction and was handed a total of $816 in fines for offences under the Motor Vehicle Act, including excessive speeding. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.