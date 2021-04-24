Teen stabbed in fight at park in Vancouver’s west side

A teenage boy was stabbed in a fight in Vancouver’s west side neighbourhood of Kitsilano on Saturday afternoon, say police.

Police tape could be seen blocking off the street and sidewalk on West 13th Avenue near Dunbar Street, beside Almond Park, when CTV News Vancouver visited the scene.

“Just before 2 p.m. today, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a fight between a group of young people in Almond Park,” reads a statement from Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

Visintin said police haven’t confirmed the boy’s age, but described him as a teen.

“(He) was allegedly stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition,” said Visintin.

Police say that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, and that the investigation is ongoing. They made no comment on a motive, or whether they are pursuing other suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.