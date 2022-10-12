Teen stabbed, left 'bleeding profusely' during fight over vape pen: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say a teen was seriously injured during a fight Tuesday night that may have been about a vape pen.

Police said a 17-year-old was left with life-threatening stab wounds that required surgery after an incident that unfolded near a bus stop at Dunbar Street at West 41st Avenue.

Witnesses reported the fight at about 8:30 p.m. and when officers arrived, they found the teen "bleeding profusely." An officer put pressure on the wound to slow down the bleeding and the victim was taken to hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

Later, police found an 18-year-old suspect in East Vancouver. They also required hospitalization for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the fight broke out when one teen accused the other of stealing a vape pen.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but left the area before police arrived is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541.