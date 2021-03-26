Teen steals jacket and backpack from younger student, police say

Guelph police have charged a 16-year-old student who allegedly stole an expensive backpack and jacket from a 15-year-old boy.

Police said the incident happened at a secondary school in the city during the first week of March. The 16-year-old boy asked to try on the younger boy's designer backpack, and then walked away, refusing to return it, police said in a news release.

Then, on Tuesday this week, the older boy asked to try on the younger boy's designer jacket. The 15-year-old refused. Police said later that day, the victim was walking outside the school when the older boy punched him in the face several times and took the jacket.

The 16 year old was arrested on Thursday and charged with robbery and theft under $5,000. The items weren't recovered.

He's scheduled to appear in court on July 7.