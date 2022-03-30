Teen still missing 3 months later, Surrey Mounties concerned for her well-being

A teen who was reported missing nearly three months ago still hasn't been in contact with family or friends and Surrey police say they're concerned for her well-being.

Mounties said 18-year-old Hailey McClelland was reported missing on Jan. 7, a day after she was last seen. On that day, she was seen at about 9 p.m. near 96 Avenue and 151 Street.

Police said their initial notice of McClelland's disappearance led to "many reports of possible sightings," but she was not found.

"Police are concerned for Hailey McClelland’s well-being due to the length of time she has been out of contact," a statement from Surrey RCMP said.

In their first statement, police said it wasn't unusual for McClelland to be out of contact with family and friends for shorter periods of time.

Police describe McClelland as white, with a fair complexion and red, shoulder length hair. She's about 5'6" tall and has blue eyes. Mounties said she often frequents Guildford Town Centre and Surrey Central areas.

Anyone with information about where McClelland might be is asked to call police at 604-599-0502.