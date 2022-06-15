Teen struck by vehicle in Guelph
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A teen was taken to hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Guelph.
Police said first responders were called to the scene on Silvercreek Parkway North around 5 p.m.
"The investigation at this point would suggest the young fellow was on the roadway riding a scooter," said Sgt. Ray Gordon.
He added that the 14-year-old boy was taken to Guelph General Hospital with a head injury and later transported to a Hamilton hospital by land ambulance.
Sgt. Gordon said it's too early to say if charges will be laid in this incident.
Police don't believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.
Silvercreek Parkway North was closed for time between Westwood Road and Willow Road but has since reopened.
