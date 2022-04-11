Teen struck by vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. in Monday afternoon incident
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A teenager was struck by a vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. Monday afternoon.
The incident took place at approximately 3:48 p.m., at the intersection of Heritage Drive and Fairview Drive S.E., according to a Calgary police spokesperson.
The teen was transported to hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition, according to an EMS spokesperson.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.
They advised to expect road closure and traffic delays in the area.
This is a developing story…
ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on Heritage Dr and Fairview Dr SE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) April 11, 2022
