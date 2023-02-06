Teen suffers life-threatening injuries, two others injured in Pictou County crash

Three teenagers have been injured -- one seriously -- after a crash in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County over the weekend.

Pictou County District RCMP, fire crews and EHS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Eden Lake, N.S., around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

RCMP officers learned that a Toyota Corolla was travelling on Sherbrooke Road before it left the road and hit a ditch.

Police say a 16-year-old passenger from Pictou, N.S., was ejected from the car and suffered life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to a local hospital by EHS before being transferred by LifeFlight to a hospital in Halifax.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Scotch Hill, N.S., and another passenger, a 17-year-old from Pictou, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say there were no other passengers in the car.

Sherbrooke Road was closed while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.