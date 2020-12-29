A 13-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in the Township of Wellington North on Boxing Day.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Second Line around 1:30 p.m. Officials say the teen was driving the snowmobile on a farm property and lost control, colliding with a concrete barn wall. The teen wasn't wearing a helmet, according to provincial police.

The youth was taken to a local hospital before they were airlifted to a trauma centre for treatment of their serious injuries.