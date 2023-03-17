Teen suspect sought after stabbing at New Westminster park: police

Police are searching for a suspect after an altercation between youth led to a stabbing at a New Westminster park earlier this week.

The New Westminster Police Department said officers responded to Westminster Pier Park at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving reports of a stabbing.

"Upon arrival, patrol officers located the victim, who had suffered a deep non-life-threatening laceration," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release Thursday, adding that the victim was given first aid at the scene and then taken to hospital.

Police said they believe an altercation unfolded between two groups of youth inside the park, and then a male suspect who was not known to the victim assaulted her with an "edged weapon."

The suspect reportedly fled the scene towards the Columbia SkyTrain Station and police have yet to track him down.

He is described as white, about 17 years old, with short shaggy blonde hair, and was wearing a black sweater and black pants.

"At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident," said Leaver. "It is troubling a dispute has escalated to this level of violence, especially in one of our city parks. We are committed to making our parks safe spaces to gather, and we encourage anyone who witnessed the event to help bring the person responsible to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NWPD at 604-525-5411 and reference file number 23-4051.