Teen taken to hospital after being struck by driver


A 15 year old riding a skateboard was taken to hospital on June 3, 2023 after they were struck by a vehicle in at a parking garage on Hyde Park Road in London, Ont. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

A skateboarding teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a driver in west London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at approximately 2 p.m. in a parking garage located at an apartment complex at Hyde Park Road and Dyer Drive, just north of Fanshawe Park Road.

The 15 year old was taken to hospital by Middlesex-London paramedics, and their injuries are not considered serious. 

