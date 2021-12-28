Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing incident in Plympton, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing incident in Plympton, N.S. Monday.
At approximately 3 p.m., Digby RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing near a roadway in Plympton.
Police say they determined an altercation took place between two teens who are known to each other.
According to police, a 14-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old was released by the court and will appear in Digby Youth Justice Court on Jan. 24, 2022 to face the following charges:
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Uttering threats
The investigation is ongoing.
