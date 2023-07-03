Teen Tasered after allegedly waving machete around at Regina Canada Day celebrations
A teen was Tasered and arrested by Regina police following a weapons incident in Wascana Park on Canada Day.
According to Regina police, at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers in Wascana Park learned of a possible fight.
Officers approached the area and witnessed a teen waving around a machete.
Police ordered the teen to drop the edged weapon.
However, according to police, the suspect fled the scene towards a large group of people watching the fireworks display on Wascana Lake.
The teen allegedly kept waving the machete around and would not listen to orders from officers, police said.
One officer deployed a conducted energy weapon, or Taser, which led to the teen falling to the ground.
He was taken into custody without further incident, according to Regina police.
A 14-year-old boy who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.
The accused is set to make his first appearance on the charges in Regina provincial court on Aug. 17.
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Toronto, HamiltonEnvironment Canada issued heat warnings for Toronto and Hamilton on Monday afternoon, in advance of hot, humid weather expected throughout the week.
-
Can a city councillor block a citizen on Twitter? Vancouver's Integrity Commissioner weighs inVancouver's Integrity Commissioner has responded to a complaint from a citizen about being blocked by a city councillor on Twitter.
-
Former Windsor circus school students trying to overcome this challengeA group of aerialists who have teamed up to take the spirit of the former Windsor Circus School to new heights say they are facing difficulties in securing a permanent training facility.
-
Toronto Raptors officially sign first-round draft pick Gradey DickGradey Dick is officially a member of the Toronto Raptors.
-
University of Waterloo stabbings, giant poison ivy, famous triplets: Here are the most-read stories of the weekHere are the most-read stories of the week for June 25 to July 1
-
Maple Leafs sign Tyler Bertuzzi to one-year, $5.5M dealThe Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.
-
Fentanyl trafficking investigation sees 3 people charged in WeyburnA traffic stop and search of a home led to the arrest of three people in Weyburn for drug trafficking, according to local police.
-
Woman injured after falling down embankment in Blackburn HamletOttawa paramedics say a woman in her 20s is in serious but stable condition after falling down an embankment in Blackburn Hamlet.
-
Heat warning issued for Simcoe County and MuskokaEnvironment Canada has issued a heat warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka.