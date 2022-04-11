Teen walks from Chatham to Windsor for a good cause

A teenager and his family covered 64 kilometres, walking from his hometown Chatham to Windsor for a good cause.

Joshua Taylor, 13, left Chatham near Prairie Siding around 5 a.m. Sunday walking through side streets to avoid high-traffic areas.

“Making his walk is an accomplishment for me because I’ve never walked this far before and it feels good because I’ve met so many people and so many different people. And I think it’s a really big accomplishment for me,” says Taylor.

He’s doing it to raise money for London Children’s Hospital, where both of his siblings received life-saving care.

Before Sunday, he’d raised $3,000, but donations poured in during the walk. He now has closer to $5,000 raised.

Taylor had company for the long trek. One of his teachers, as well as his parents took turns walking with him.

He says it was a tough walk, in total, about 13 hours long and 50,000 steps, but he’s glad he achieved his goal.