Teen warned by father about stunt driving caught going 153 km/h on Hwy. 416, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police say a 17-year-old charged with stunt driving this weekend didn't listen to his father's advice.

The teen was one of 12 drivers charged with stunt driving on roads across Ottawa during the first weekend of July.

In a message on Twitter, the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said the teen was observed going 53 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 416 at West Hunt Club Road.

"17-year-old whose father had just warned him about stunt driving was stopped going 153 km/h in a 100 km/h zone," police said.

Ottawa police issued 74 charges on roads across Ottawa this weekend as part of Project NoiseMaker, including 26 for speeding. Other charges were for improper muffler, cellphone use and disobeying signs.

One motorist was stopped going 132 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Bronson Avenue near Brewer Arena.

NEW STUNT DRIVING PENALTIES

Two motorists received a costly lesson about the new stunt driving penalties for speeding on municipal streets.

As of July 1, vehicles stopped going 40 km/h or more over the speed limit on roads with a maximum limit of less than 80 km/h will face a charge of stunt driving. The previously threshold was 50 km/h or more over the speed limit on all roads.

Police say a G2 driver was stopped going 105 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Trim Road near Springridge Drive Saturday evening.

A short time later, a second driver was stopped going 107 km/h in the same area.

The new roadside penalties for stunt driving and racing include an automatic vehicle impoundment for 14 days, up from seven days. The driver's licence is also suspended for seven days.

Here's a look at the 12 stunt driving charges issued by Ottawa police this weekend