Teenage boy charged following BB gun incident in Regina

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges following an incident with a BB gun that injured two people on Wednesday evening in Regina.

Officers were called to the area of Lorimer Crescent in the Coronation Park neighbourhood around 8:39 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they found someone in a black Ford Escape had shot at two young people. One person was hit in the hand and the other was hit in the arm by projectiles from a BB gun. Police said the injuries were minor.

Officers did an area check and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation led to charges against the 15-year-old boy.

The accused is charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and two counts of discharging a BB gun with intent.

He will appear in Youth Court on Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m.