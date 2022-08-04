Teenage boy charged following BB gun incident in Regina
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges following an incident with a BB gun that injured two people on Wednesday evening in Regina.
Officers were called to the area of Lorimer Crescent in the Coronation Park neighbourhood around 8:39 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
When police arrived, they found someone in a black Ford Escape had shot at two young people. One person was hit in the hand and the other was hit in the arm by projectiles from a BB gun. Police said the injuries were minor.
Officers did an area check and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation led to charges against the 15-year-old boy.
The accused is charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and two counts of discharging a BB gun with intent.
He will appear in Youth Court on Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
-
New Brazilian restaurant aims to create a home for 'forgotten' neighbourhood in TorontoOpening a new Brazilian restaurant in a Toronto neighbourhood where locals have felt 'forgotten' was about creating a home for customers seeking one, the owner says.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo RegionPublic Health says the case is in a man in his 30s.
-
Sudburian charged with impaired driving in fatal crash near OrilliaA 51-year-resident of Sudbury is facing charges in connection with a fatal collision in April on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte Township.
-
Two Yarmouth men face dozens of charges in human trafficking caseTwo men from Yarmouth, N.S., are facing dozens of charges related to human trafficking in a case police say involves multiple victims.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps push towards playoffs amid COVID-19 outbreakThe Vancouver Whitecaps' road to the playoffs continues to be a bumpy ride.
-
Downtown Victoria workers offered 'de-escalation' safety training by business associationThe Downtown Victoria Business Association is offering its members a free online de-escalation training session this month.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit issues overdose alertSix drug overdoses within the past four days have prompted the Grey Bruce Health Unit to issue an Opioid Alert.
-
Calgary to see a sunny, seasonal weekendWarmth and stability coming after a windy Friday.
-