Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
Police were called to the World Waterpark on Friday after mall security detained the boy.
The girls who reported him are all 11 and 12 years old and none of them knew the accused.
He has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and two counts of assault.
By law, he cannot be named publicly because he is under the age of 18.
A statement from the mall said Wednesday that the facility has "superior safety protocols," "well-trained security" and a "robust CCTV system."
"The WEM team engaged with the survivors and suspect, notified and cooperated fully with the Edmonton Police Service and will continue to do so throughout the investigation," it stated.
"We respect the privacy of the survivors and will refrain from sharing any further details to protect their identity."
The Zebra Child Protection Centre is supporting the girls and their families, police said.
