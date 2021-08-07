Teenage boy dies after targeted triple shooting in Hamilton

A 17-year-old boy has died in hospital after a targeted triple shooting in Hamilton Friday night.

Hamilton police responded to reports of a shooting in Stoney Creek in the rear parking lot at 288 Mud Street West, near Paramount Drive, at around 7:30 p.m.

Two suspects allegedly approached three people who were standing in the parking lot and fired several shots at them, police said.

Three male victims were found with gunshot wounds, including a teenage boy who was without vital signs, paramedics said.

All three victims were transported to hospital.

A 17-year-old boy from Hamilton later died from his injuries, police said in a press release Saturday morning.

The name of the victim is not being released pending next of kin notification.

A 35-year-old man sustained life-altering injuries, while a 25-year-old man was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

"There were two suspects according to the witnesses. The description we have thus far is dark clothing and just from what the witnesses said and where our investigation is leading, we believe this was a targeted incident," Acting Det. Sgt. Geoff Burbidge told CTV News Toronto on Saturday.

Police believe the suspects fled northbound on foot towards a vehicle and then drove away from the scene. A description of the vehicle has not been released.

There will be a large police presence at the scene over the weekend for the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Frank De Vuono at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.