Teenage boy facing charges following alleged vehicle theft in Regina
A teenage boy is facing several charges following an alleged vehicle theft in Regina.
Officers saw a speeding vehicle on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. with no licence plate matching a description of a vehicle stolen in September, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police followed the vehicle and deployed a spike belt in the Glem Elm Trailer Court area. The vehicle continued then stopped in the 1200 block of Bond Street.
RPS said the driver, a 17-year-old boy, fled on foot and dropped a can of bear spray when police approached him.
He was arrested and is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited device, and dangerous driving.
The accused is scheduled to make his first appearance in Provincial Youth Court on Dec. 5, 2022.
