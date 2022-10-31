Teenage boy rushed to hospital following late night stabbing in Toronto's west end

A teenage boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed late Saturday night in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the Little Portugal area, near Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West.

According to Toronto police, two suspects wearing all black fled the scene towards Queen Street West.

STABBING:

Lansdowne Av + Dundas St West

11:08pm

- Reports a person has been stabbed@TPS11Div on scene

- Two suspects fled towards Queen wearing all black@TorontoMedics transporting a teenage boy to hospital via emergency run

- Anyone w/info call police#GO2109643

^lb

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to a pediatric trauma centre via emergency run. His injuries are serious, but not life threatening, they said.

Paramedics told CP24 that no one else was assessed at the scene.

Dundas from Lansdowne to St. Clarens was closed for a few hours as police investigated, but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information should call 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.